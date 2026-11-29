New Delhi:

At least four people were killed, and two others sustained burn injuries after a fire broke out at a house in Delhi's Vishwas Nagar area in the early hours of Sunday, officials said. The incident happened in Gali Number 11, near Unity Mall, under the jurisdiction of Farsh Bazar police station in Shahdara district.

Building houses e-rickshaw charging station

According to officials, the fire broke out around 4.15 am on the ground floor of the building, where an e-rickshaw charging station was operating. The building was spread over an area of approximately 60 square yards.

Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot after the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received an emergency call. Firefighting operations were launched immediately, and the blaze was brought under control by around 5 am.

During the rescue operation, fire department personnel brought six people out of the building's mezzanine floor. They were rushed to Hedgewar Hospital by teams from the Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS) and the police control room (PCR).

However, four of them succumbed to their injuries, while two others sustained burn injuries and were admitted for treatment.

What did the police say?

Shahdara Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rajendra Prasad Meena said four people died at the scene, while two others were taken to hospital. Their condition was reported to be stable. According to the police, it appears that the fire originated at an e-rickshaw charging point.

"A call regarding a fire was received at the police station. Upon reaching the scene—specifically in Lane No. 11, Vishwas Nagar—it was confirmed that a fire incident had occurred. Four people have died at the site, while two others have been shifted to the hospital; their condition is currently stable. Further action is being taken. Primarily, it seems the fire originated at an e-rickshaw charging point; the people who were sleeping on the first floor were the ones affected," he said.

Further details regarding the circumstances leading to the fire are awaited.

Fire breaks out at factory in Wazirpur

In a separate incident, a fire broke out at a factory manufacturing plastic sanitary products in Delhi's Wazirpur Industrial Area in the early hours of Sunday.

The Delhi Fire Services received a call about the blaze at around 3.50 am at the factory located at B-85. Two water tenders, two water bowsers and a quick response vehicle were immediately sent to the spot.

The fire spread across the factory premises, which also stored cardboard cartons. The building, spread over approximately 200 square yards, had a ground floor and a first floor.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control by 4.05 am, while the firefighting operation was completed at around 5.20 am. No casualties were reported.

Earlier this month, another fire broke out at a warehouse in Delhi's Burari area, following which the Delhi Fire Services deployed 10 fire tenders. The department received a call about the blaze at around 6.08 am. No injuries or casualties were reported in that incident.

(With ANI, IANS inputs)

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