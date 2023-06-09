Friday, June 09, 2023
     
Delhi: Fire breaks out at hospital in Vaishali Colony; 20 newborns rescued

Atleast 20 newborn babies were rescued after a fire broke out in a hospital in the Vaishali Colony of New Delhi.

Hritika Mitra Edited By: Hritika Mitra @MitraHritika New Delhi Updated on: June 09, 2023 10:15 IST
A fire broke out in the room of the Newborn Child Hospital in New Delhi's Vaishali Colony area on Friday endangering the lives of several babies. Later, 20 babies were rescued by the Delhi Fire Service (DFS). According to Delhi Police, nine fire tenders rushed to the spot and all the 20 newborn babies were rescued safely by the DFS and shifted to nearby hospitals.

The Police added that out of the 20 newborns, 13 were shifted to Arya Hospital Janakpuri, and two to the Dwarka More Newborn Child Hospital. Two were shifted to JK Hospital Janakpuri and three newborn babies were discharged from the Newborn child hospital in Vaishali.

