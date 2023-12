Follow us on Image Source : ANI A warehouse in Delhi's Fatehpur region engulfs in flames.

Delhi: A massive fire broke out at a warehouse in Delhi's Fatehpur Beri area. At least 20 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. The cause of the fire is not known yet.

Also, there are no reports of any casualty or anyone being injured so far.

Efforts are underway to douse the flames.

