Fact Check: Were pellet guns used on CJP protesters? Delhi Police issues clarification on viral claims

New Delhi:

Delhi Police has dismissed allegations that security personnel used pellet guns against protesters during the 'Sansad Chalo' march organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), describing the claims as "completely false and misleading." The clarification comes after posts circulating on social media alleged that pellet guns had been used to disperse demonstrators. Refuting the allegations, the police said the force does not possess such weapons and urged people not to rely on or circulate unverified information related to the protest.

Police says force does not have pellet guns

In its official response on X, Delhi Police categorically rejected the claims, stating that reports alleging the use of pellet guns against peaceful protesters were baseless. The force also clarified that Delhi Police personnel are not equipped with pellet guns, countering the viral claims that surfaced on social media following the protest.

Official statement issued on social media

Delhi Police shared a statement on its official X handle, urging the public to verify information before sharing it online. "Reports claiming that police forces are using pellet guns against peaceful protesters are completely false and misleading. The public is strongly advised not to share or circulate unverified content. Please verify facts from official sources before posting or forwarding any information. Appropriate legal action will be taken against individuals found spreading rumours or misinformation."

Warning against rumours and fake content

The police appealed to citizens to act responsibly while using social media, particularly during sensitive situations such as public protests. Officials warned that strict legal action would be initiated against individuals found creating, sharing or amplifying false information or rumours that could mislead the public or disturb law and order.

Why the clarification matters

The clarification comes amid heightened public attention surrounding the 'Sansad Chalo' protest, where several claims and videos surfaced on social media. By issuing an official rebuttal, Delhi Police sought to address misinformation and prevent the spread of unverified narratives that could create confusion or escalate tensions. Authorities reiterated that official channels should be treated as the primary source of information regarding developments related to the protest.

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