Encounter breaks out in Delhi's Rohini area, two criminals sustain gunshot injuries | Video

New Delhi:

An encounter broke out between the Delhi Police Crime Branch and criminals in Rohini area in the national capital on Friday in which three miscreants were apprehended by police. Two of the criminals sustained gunshot injuries during the encounter. Both injured criminals were recently involved in a murder case in Bawana, while their third accomplice has also been taken into custody.

Delhi Police says, "Three criminals were arrested after an encounter with the Delhi Police Crime Branch in the Rohini area. Two criminals were injured in retaliatory gunfire after they opened fire at the Police. Both criminals were involved in a recent murder in Bhawana."

The Crime Branch team had received intelligence indicating that the criminals involved in the Bawana murder case would be arriving in the Rohini area.

Acting on this tip-off, the Crime Branch team set up a trap to apprehend them; however, the criminals opened fire on the police team. In the ensuing retaliatory fire, two of the criminals sustained gunshot wounds to their legs.