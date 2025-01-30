EC officials reach Bhagwant Mann's residence in Delhi for search, claims AAP

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwan Mann during a campaign for the Delhi elections

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday claimed that the officials of the Election Commission have reached Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's residence in Delhi. According to the sources, the EC team did not get permission to enter the CM house. However, they were speaking to the Punjab Police officials to get the permission. The EC official said they had received information regarding cash distribution.

Mann reacted to the development, saying the Delhi Police and the poll body is acting on the BJP's direction to defame the people of Punjab. "Today, the Election Commission team along with Delhi Police has come to raid my house Kapurthala House in Delhi. The BJP people are openly distributing money in Delhi but Delhi Police and Election Commission are not seeing anything. No action is being taken on all this. In a way, Delhi Police and Election Commission are defaming Punjabis at the behest of BJP, which is very condemnable," the Punjab CM posted on X.

Mann, a prominent Punjabi face for AAP, is in Delhi to campaign for his party in the assembly elections. The Opposition parties - the BJP and the Congress - accused Mann and his supporters from Punjab of using illegal means to influence voters in the national capital.

Punjab AAP supporters roaming in Delhi, claims BJP

The BJP's New Delhi candidate Parvesh Verma alleged on Thursday that thousands of AAP supporters from Punjab have entered national capital and were using vehicles bearing their state government's stickers as he feared a threat to the city's security ahead of the February 5 Assembly polls.

Citing the seizure of a vehicle outside Punjab Bhawan on Wednesday, the BJP leader, at a press conference, said Delhi Police should check these vehicles to determine the whereabouts of the people in them.

"I believe the security of Delhi is in danger for the next few days. That was a private vehicle with a 'Punjab Government' sticker on it. Liquor, election material and around Rs 8 lakh cash was found in it," he said.

While Verma alleged the Aam Aadmi Party was "lying" after getting caught, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh asserted that the Punjab government has denied having any such vehicle in the national capital and accused the BJP of playing 'dirty politics to "defame" his party.

Verma said, "Thousands of AAP people from Punjab have penetrated various localities. They do not campaign for the party and use vehicles with 'Punjab government' stickers pasted on them."

The AAP and Arvind Kejriwal are baffled because they are losing the elections, he said and promised to withdraw free facilities and remove slums if the BJP came to power in Delhi.

