Earthquake hits Delhi-NCR, tremors felt in Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad Earthquake hits Delhi-NCR: The epicentre of the earthquake was 4 km northeast of Jhajjar in Haryana and took place at a depth of 14 km.

New Delhi:

A massive earthquake of magnitude 4.1 struck Delhi-NCR on Thursday morning. Tremors were felt in Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and other adjoining areas. The epicentre of the earthquake was 4 km northeast of Jhajjar in Haryana and took place at a depth of 14 km. The estimated magnitude of the quake was around 4.1 on the Richter scale, which measures the magnitude of earthquakes.

Soon after the earthquake, residents in several areas of Delhi left their homes after fans and other household items started swaying. The tremors were felt in office areas in Noida and Gurugram and Ghaziabad as computer systems shook and professionals felt the quake at their work places.

Another earthquake of 4.1 on the Richter scale struck Assam’s Karbi Anglong district on Tuesday morning, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported. The tremor was reported at at 9:22 am IST at a depth of 25 kilometres, with its epicentre located at 26.51°N latitude and 93.15°E longitude.

Even as the the quake was moderate in intensity, there were no immediate reports of damage to property or casualties. Residents in the district and surrounding areas reportedly felt the tremor, which caused brief panic but no lasting harm.