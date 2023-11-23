Dry day in Delhi to observe Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom day on Friday

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC Dry day in Delhi

The Delhi government on Thursday announced a dry day tomorrow (November 24), ordering closure of liquor shops in the national capital as the city will observe Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom day.

"It was said that liquor shops will remain closed on November 24 (Guru Teg Bahadur's martyrdom day) instead of Christmas (December 25) in Delhi," read a 'corrigendum' issued by the excise department.

The officials said Christmas will no longer be a dry day as announced earlier by the excise department.

In its order issued on September 29, the department had declared six dry days during October-December, including on December 25 when Christmas will be celebrated.

This has now been changed and Friday marking Guru Teg Bahadur's martyrdom day will be a dry day instead of Christmas, the officials added.

(With PTI inputs)

