Dry day in Delhi on October 9-10: Liquor shops to remain closed amid anti-Gyanesh Kumar protests

New Delhi:

In a significant development, the Delhi government on Thursday directed the closure of liquor stores in the city on October 9 and 10 due to the "prevailing" situation to maintain public order. An order issued by the Excise Department said that the closure of liquor vends was based on Delhi Police inputs as a preventive measure aimed at maintaining "public order".

Retail liquor outlets with these licences to remain shut

All retail liquor outlets running under L6, L6FG, L8, L10, L14 and L8 and L14 licences will be closed for the next two days, the excise department said and added that the hotels, clubs, bars and restaurants having excise licences to serve liquor will remain open.

“In view of the prevailing situation and inputs received from Delhi Police, as a preventive measure aimed at maintaining public order, it is hereby ordered that all retail liquor vends with licenses in Form L6, L6& L6FG, L8, L10 and L8 & L14 operating in Delhi will be completely closed on 09.10.2026 and 10.10.2026,” the order said.

Opposition parties demand resignation of Gyanesh Kumar

The order from the Delhi government comes ahead of ongoing protests by opposition parties demanding resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged "vote theft".

A call for protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10 has also been given by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). More than 20,000 police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed across Delhi ahead of the CJP protest, a senior officer said on Thursday.

Police say no permission granted for any protest at Jantar Mantar

Police said no permission has been granted for any protest at Jantar Mantar, and appealed to people to avoid participating in any unauthorised gathering.The Excise Department of the Delhi government directed relevant government agencies, including the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation, Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation and Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation, to ensure compliance with the order.

Several outfits of students and farmers as well as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have decided to join the protest against the CEC. In view of the calls of protest, all preparations are being undertaken to prevent any unprecedented law and order situation as was witnessed during CJP protest at Jantar Mantar on July 20, Delhi Police said.

The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police has registered an FIR, reopening the investigation into the violence and "larger conspiracy" related to the CJP protest in the national capital on July 20. Moreover, several police personnel and CJP protesters were injured, public property was damaged and government buildings were defaced during the July 20 protest.

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