Doctors strike: Delhi AIIMS witnesses 65 per cent reduction in admissions, 85 pc in operation theatre services

Doctors strike: Amid a doctors' strike at All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) Delhi over the sexual assault and death of a female trainee doctor at West Bengal's college, Operation Theatre Services has been reduced by 85 per cent while the admission in the institute has been reduced by 65 per cent.

OPD has been reduced by 55 per cent, Laboratory services by 20 per cent, Radiological investigations reduced by 40 per cent and Nuclear medicine by 20 per centAs per the official status, Blood banks are functioning normally. Doctors and medical students held a protest at AIIMS Delhi on Tuesday (August 13) after the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) called for a nationwide shutdown of OPD services from Tuesday in solidarity against the sexual assault and murder of a woman post-graduate trainee (PGT) doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, on August 9.

Dr Indra Shekhar Prasad, President, Resident Doctors Association AIIMS Delhi, said, "This is such a serious incident. A woman who was on duty was sexually assaulted and murdered brutally. If such incidents happen at workplaces, how will the women work? We have several demands regarding safety concerns. We want a CBI probe into this, till then we will continue our protest."

Earlier today, teams from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) arrived at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata to investigate the rape and murder of a female trainee doctor. Following the Calcutta High Court order, CBI has taken over the case and has sent specialised medical and forensic teams from Delhi.

The post-graduate trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9 (Friday). The victim's family has alleged that she was raped and murdered.

