Delhi: 7 including a doctor arrested after police expose organ transplant racket

Delhi Police Crime Branch on Tuesday arrested about seven people including a doctor in connection with an organ transplant racket exposed by Delhi Police Crime Branch. The people involved in this racket had links in Bangladesh. They used to charge Rs 25-30 lakhs for each transplant. Both, the donor and the receiver were from Bangladesh. As per Delhi Police, they have been running the organ racket since 2019.

Acting on a tip-off, the Delhi Police Crime Branch had been working on the case for two months. A majority of the donors and recipients are from Bangladesh brought to India on the basis of the fake documents for the surgeries, officials said. The woman doctor, now working as a kidney transplant surgeon in a well-known hospital in southeast Delhi, was allegedly involved in the surgeries of some people from Bangladesh between 2021 and 2023, the officials said.

She allegedly conducted the surgeries in a Noida-based private hospital where she was a visiting consultant. Also arrested are an assistant of the doctor and four others, including three Bangladeshi nationals. The arrests took place over the last two weeks.

Amit Goel, DCP Crime Branch said, "7 people have been arrested in connection with an international organ transplant racket. The mastermind of this racket was a Bangladeshi. Both, the donor and receiver were from Bangladesh. We have arrested a person named Russell, who used to arrange patients and donors and the lady doctor involved in the transplant has also been arrested. Further investigation is underway..."