DMRC to run extra metro trips every Monday to encourage public transport use amid PM Modi's appeal

New Delhi:

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced that it will operate extra metro trips every Monday and on days as and when required to encourage citizens to travel by public transport amidst the West Asia crisis. This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to the nation to curb private travel due to the increasing fuel prices in the international market.

"DMRC will introduce 24 additional train trips from 06 additional trains every Monday starting from 18th May 2026 and on other days, as and when required," DMRC said in a statement.

"This capacity expansion aims to ensure uninterrupted service and efficient passenger management during increased passenger journeys. DMRC will be closely monitoring any surge in demand to take any action required to meet the demand: DMRC Recognising the critical role of mass transit in ensuring energy security, economic resilience, and environmental sustainability in the extant scenario, DMRC is undertaking a series of strategic initiatives to facilitate greater adoption of metro services while enhancing commuter convenience, safety, and accessibility."

DMRC to improve passenger capacity with certain measures

The DMRC will also be deploying several measures to manage the passenger capacity. "DMRC is also intensifying measures to improve commuter movement to handle additional passenger capacity by:

a) Deploying additional security personnel

b) Operating additional ticketing counters

c) Activating spare DFMDs and baggage scanners

d) Reducing waiting times at frisking points

e) Ensuring smoother passenger movement during peak periods"

Delhi govt advises 2-day WFH in private sector, car pooling to conserve fuel

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has also advised the private sector to run a two-day work from home, make office timing shifts and urged travellers to use car pooling to support the fuel-saving efforts amid global uncertainties.

Private organisations providing essential and emergency services — including hospitals, healthcare institutions, electricity, water supply, sanitation, and other municipal services — were exempted from the advisory issued by the Delhi Labour Department.

Earlier this week, Rekha Gupta launched the 90-day 'Mera Bharat, Mera Yogdan' fuel conservation campaign, mandating two days of work-from-home for Delhi government employees and encouraging the use of public transport. She also said the private sector would be urged to support the initiative in line with Modi's appeal for prudent use of resources.

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