DMRC extends last metro train timings for IPL matches in May at Arun Jaitley Stadium | Check revised schedule The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has extended its last train timings on all lines for IPL 2025 matches at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, on May 18, 20, and 25, ensuring smoother travel for spectators.

New Delhi:

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced an extension of its last train timings across all metro lines to facilitate the movement of spectators attending the T20 matches of the IPL 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The revised schedule will be in effect on May 18, May 20, and May 25, 2025, for both day and night matches, ensuring fans can travel back smoothly after the games.

According to the DMRC's notification, the last train timings have been pushed back by up to 90 minutes on certain routes, providing extended services from key terminal stations. This adjustment is aimed at accommodating the large crowds expected at the stadium, located in the heart of the capital, and ensuring a hassle-free commute for fans.

Extended last train timings

The new timings vary across different lines:

Line 1 (Red Line): Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda) to Rithala, now extended from 11:00 pm to 12:10 am and 12:15 am, respectively.

Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda) to Rithala, now extended from 11:00 pm to 12:10 am and 12:15 am, respectively. Line 2 (Yellow Line): Samaypur Badli to Millennium City Centre Gurugram, extended to 12:20 am and 11:45 pm.

Samaypur Badli to Millennium City Centre Gurugram, extended to 12:20 am and 11:45 pm. Line 3 & 4 (Blue Line): Extended to midnight on the Noida City Centre and Vaishali routes, with Dwarka Sector 21 to Noida Electronic City services extended to 11:35 pm and Vaishali to 11:45 pm.

Extended to midnight on the Noida City Centre and Vaishali routes, with Dwarka Sector 21 to Noida Electronic City services extended to 11:35 pm and Vaishali to 11:45 pm. Line 5 (Green Line): Services from Kirti Nagar and Inderlok extended to 1:00 am, while Brig. Hoshiar Singh routes have been extended to 12:00 am and 12:10 am.

Services from Kirti Nagar and Inderlok extended to 1:00 am, while Brig. Hoshiar Singh routes have been extended to 12:00 am and 12:10 am. Line 6 (Violet Line): Extended to 12:25 am for Kashmere Gate and 11:20 pm for Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabhgarh).

Extended to 12:25 am for Kashmere Gate and 11:20 pm for Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabhgarh). Line 7 (Pink Line): Majlis Park and Shiv Vihar services extended to 12:10 am.

Majlis Park and Shiv Vihar services extended to 12:10 am. Line 8 (Magenta Line): Botanical Garden to Janakpuri West, extended to 12:45 am and 12:30 am, respectively.

Botanical Garden to Janakpuri West, extended to 12:45 am and 12:30 am, respectively. Line 9 (Grey Line): Dwarka to Dhansa Bus Stand, extended to 1:30 am and 1:15 am.

Dwarka to Dhansa Bus Stand, extended to 1:30 am and 1:15 am. Airport Express Line: Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector-25 to New Delhi, extended to 1:00 am.

The DMRC's proactive approach is expected to ease post-match congestion and provide a safe, reliable transit option for thousands of cricket fans, reflecting the capital's readiness to host high-profile sporting events.