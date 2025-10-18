Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Delhi
  3. Diwali traffic alert: Delhi Police urges commuters to avoid these routes amid massive jams | Check full list

Diwali traffic alert: Delhi Police urges commuters to avoid these routes amid massive jams | Check full list

With Diwali around the corner, several parts of Delhi-NCR were choked with heavy traffic on Friday evening. Long queues of vehicles were reported across key intersections like ITO, Moolchand Flyover, and Teen Murti Marg. In response, Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory.

Diwali traffic alert
Diwali traffic alert Image Source : PTI
Written By: Isha Bhandari @IshaBha94705282
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Just days ahead of Diwali the Delhi-NCR region witnessed severe traffic congestion on Friday evening, bringing many parts of the capital to a standstill. The festive rush has caused long delays, with cars crawling at major intersections and arterial roads.

Traffic hits key areas: Routes to avoid 

Heavy traffic was reported at several major spots, including:

  • Moolchand Flyover
  • ITO Junction
  • Chanakyapuri
  • Teen Murti Marg
  • Bhera Enclave Chowk
  • Mathura Road from Badarpur to Ashram Chowk
  • IFFCO Chowk and Delhi-Gurugram Highway

Market zones across Delhi, which are buzzing with Diwali shoppers, also saw bumper-to-bumper traffic, leaving commuters stuck for hours.

Delhi police advisory

In response to the traffic chaos, the Delhi Traffic Police issued a strong advisory, urging citizens to:

  • Avoid unnecessary travel, especially during peak hours
  • Use alternate routes wherever possible
  • Start journeys early to avoid delays
  • Stay updated through official traffic updates and navigation apps

To deal with the traffic overload, Delhi Police has taken several steps:

  • Leaves of all traffic personnel have been cancelled to ensure full force availability
  • Motorcycle patrol units have been deployed for quick response
  • Extra focus on market and commercial areas known for high festive footfall
  • Efforts are being made to prevent bottlenecks and maintain smoother traffic flow

Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Ajay Chaudhary, stated that the department is fully prepared to handle the rush and is prioritizing safety and smooth movement for both vehicles and pedestrians.

What commuters should know 

With Diwali shopping at its peak, and millions expected to move across the city this weekend, commuters are strongly advised to:

  • Use public transport where possible
  • Avoid driving near market areas during evening hours
  • Check live traffic updates before leaving
  • Carpool or delay non-essential travel
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Delhi
Delhi Traffic Diwali Delhi Ncr News Traffic TRAFFIC ADVISORY Diwali Bonanza
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\