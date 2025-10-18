Diwali traffic alert: Delhi Police urges commuters to avoid these routes amid massive jams | Check full list

Just days ahead of Diwali the Delhi-NCR region witnessed severe traffic congestion on Friday evening, bringing many parts of the capital to a standstill. The festive rush has caused long delays, with cars crawling at major intersections and arterial roads.
Traffic hits key areas: Routes to avoid
Heavy traffic was reported at several major spots, including:
- Moolchand Flyover
- ITO Junction
- Chanakyapuri
- Teen Murti Marg
- Bhera Enclave Chowk
- Mathura Road from Badarpur to Ashram Chowk
- IFFCO Chowk and Delhi-Gurugram Highway
Market zones across Delhi, which are buzzing with Diwali shoppers, also saw bumper-to-bumper traffic, leaving commuters stuck for hours.
Delhi police advisory
In response to the traffic chaos, the Delhi Traffic Police issued a strong advisory, urging citizens to:
- Avoid unnecessary travel, especially during peak hours
- Use alternate routes wherever possible
- Start journeys early to avoid delays
- Stay updated through official traffic updates and navigation apps
To deal with the traffic overload, Delhi Police has taken several steps:
- Leaves of all traffic personnel have been cancelled to ensure full force availability
- Motorcycle patrol units have been deployed for quick response
- Extra focus on market and commercial areas known for high festive footfall
- Efforts are being made to prevent bottlenecks and maintain smoother traffic flow
Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Ajay Chaudhary, stated that the department is fully prepared to handle the rush and is prioritizing safety and smooth movement for both vehicles and pedestrians.
What commuters should know
With Diwali shopping at its peak, and millions expected to move across the city this weekend, commuters are strongly advised to:
- Use public transport where possible
- Avoid driving near market areas during evening hours
- Check live traffic updates before leaving
- Carpool or delay non-essential travel