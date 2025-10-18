Diwali traffic alert: Delhi Police urges commuters to avoid these routes amid massive jams | Check full list With Diwali around the corner, several parts of Delhi-NCR were choked with heavy traffic on Friday evening. Long queues of vehicles were reported across key intersections like ITO, Moolchand Flyover, and Teen Murti Marg. In response, Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory.

New Delhi:

Just days ahead of Diwali the Delhi-NCR region witnessed severe traffic congestion on Friday evening, bringing many parts of the capital to a standstill. The festive rush has caused long delays, with cars crawling at major intersections and arterial roads.

Traffic hits key areas: Routes to avoid

Heavy traffic was reported at several major spots, including:

Moolchand Flyover

ITO Junction

Chanakyapuri

Teen Murti Marg

Bhera Enclave Chowk

Mathura Road from Badarpur to Ashram Chowk

IFFCO Chowk and Delhi-Gurugram Highway

Market zones across Delhi, which are buzzing with Diwali shoppers, also saw bumper-to-bumper traffic, leaving commuters stuck for hours.

Delhi police advisory

In response to the traffic chaos, the Delhi Traffic Police issued a strong advisory, urging citizens to:

Avoid unnecessary travel, especially during peak hours

Use alternate routes wherever possible

Start journeys early to avoid delays

Stay updated through official traffic updates and navigation apps

To deal with the traffic overload, Delhi Police has taken several steps:

Leaves of all traffic personnel have been cancelled to ensure full force availability

Motorcycle patrol units have been deployed for quick response

Extra focus on market and commercial areas known for high festive footfall

Efforts are being made to prevent bottlenecks and maintain smoother traffic flow

Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Ajay Chaudhary, stated that the department is fully prepared to handle the rush and is prioritizing safety and smooth movement for both vehicles and pedestrians.

What commuters should know

With Diwali shopping at its peak, and millions expected to move across the city this weekend, commuters are strongly advised to: