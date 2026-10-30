Diljit Dosanjh concert today: Delhi Traffic Police issues traffic diversions, check routes to avoid

New Delhi:

Ahead of Punjabi actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh's concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Friday, October 30, Delhi Traffic Police has issued traffic advisory. The traffic restrictions and diversions will be in place from 1 PM to 12 midnight, commuters are advised to plan their journeys in advance, avoid affected roads around JLN Stadium and use public transport (Delhi Metro recommended), read Delhi Traffic Police's post on X.

The traffic diversions will be affected on the following roads -

Bhishma Pitamah Marg

Lodhi Road

Lala Lajpat Rai Marg

Arch Bishop Makarios Marg

4th and 5th Avenue Roads

Roads around the CGO Complex

Barapullah Flyover

Route from INA to Jangpura Metro Station

Dayal Singh College Road and the internal roads of Lodhi Colony.

Special arrangements for concert attendees

Attendees are advised to use the Metro instead of traveling by private vehicle. Metro services on the Violet and Yellow Lines will operate as usual. Those traveling via the Violet Line can deboard at either JLN Stadium or Jangpura Metro station. Those traveling via the Yellow Line can use the INA Metro station. There will be no parking facilities for private vehicles in the vicinity of the stadium.

Pickup-drop points for cabs and autos:

Archbishop Marg

Lal Masjid – Pragati Vihar

Kushak Nala Bus Depot Red Light

Alternative routes have been designated for those arriving from different directions.

Traffic diversions will be implemented at two additional locations, if necessary.

Ambulances and vehicles responding to medical emergencies will be given priority on the roads.

Motorists are urged not to park on the road and to follow the instructions of the traffic police.

Delhi Metro extends train services till midnight

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) earlier on Thursday said the Delhi Metro will extend train services till midnight on October 30 across its network, except the Airport Express Line and Rapid Metro, Gurugram, to facilitate the movement of around 70,000 spectators expected to attend singer Diljit Dosanjh's concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The DMRC added that additional train trips would be operated to help spectators return after the concert. Standby trains will also be kept ready to handle any unexpected surge in passenger traffic. The DMRC said that the timings for purchasing QR tickets through the Delhi Metro Sarthi mobile app will also be extended by an hour in view of the revised service timings.

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Delhi Metro to extend train services till midnight on October 30 for Diljit Dosanjh concert