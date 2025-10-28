Delivery boy masquerades as Army officer to sexually exploit Delhi doctor, arrested The accused reportedly told the doctor that he was posted in Kashmir to lure her. He even sent her a picture of himself wearing an army uniform. According to the police, the victim shared her mobile number with the accused, after which their conversation continued.

New Delhi:

Delhi police have nabbed a man accused of sexually exploiting a female doctor. The complainant, who works at Safdarjung Hospital, told the police she had a conversation with the accused on Instagram. According to the victim, the accused presented himself as an Army lieutenant.

The accused reportedly told the doctor that he was posted in Kashmir to lure her. He even sent her a picture of himself wearing an army uniform. According to the police, the victim shared her mobile number with the accused, after which their conversation continued. The victim stated that she and the accused, identified as Aarav Malik, communicated via Instagram and WhatsApp between April 30 and September 27.

Police said that one day the accused went to the woman’s home, gave her some food and then engaged in sexual relations with her.

Investigations revealed that Aarav Malik does not hold the rank of Army lieutenant and works as a delivery boy. He purchased the Army uniform from Delhi Cantt area.

The police are currently investigating the case further and are trying to determine if the accused had similarly deceived other women.