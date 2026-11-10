Delhi's air pollution dips slightly post-Diwali as wind speed helps disperse smog

While pollution levels in the national capital rose on Monday, the day after Diwali, they fell slightly on Tuesday, mainly because of wind speed. Pollution in Delhi increases every winter, mainly due to stubble burning in neighbouring states. The government is also using anti-smog guns to spray water to mitigate air pollution.

Delhi's air quality today

The government has imposed construction restrictions as Stage 2 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is active across Delhi-NCR after the region's Air Quality Index (AQI) entered the "Very Poor" category (crossing 300). However, Delhi residents are still seeing no relief from pollution, and the average air quality today stood at 307 on real-time tracking platforms.

What is the AQI (Air Quality Index) in Delhi today?

Pusa and Chandni Chowk recorded the highest AQI readings of 395 each, followed by NSUT Jaffarpur at 382 and Commonwealth Sports Complex at 380.

Other monitoring stations also reported elevated pollution levels. The AQI stood at 303 in Burari, 236 in Karala, 272 in Ghoga, 266 in Nangloi, 293 in Tikri Kalan, 303 in Jharoda Kalan, 339 in NIH Narela, 327 at Lodhi Road and 370 at Talkatora Garden.

Similarly, Aya Nagar recorded an AQI of 349, Punjabi Bagh 348, Shadipur 312, Sirifort 365, R.K. Puram 329, Delhi Technological University (DTU) 323, Rohini 301 and Bawana 314.

Situation in Delhi on Monday?

Pollution in Delhi increased on Monday, with thick smog visible in many areas. According to the Swiss air quality monitoring platform IQAir, PM 2.5 pollution in Delhi's air was recorded at 170 micrograms per cubic meter, nearly 34 times the WHO limit.

Delhi's pollution has also affected people's health. Many people have experienced headaches, dry coughs, and irritation in the eyes and throat. Doctors advise wearing N95 masks and using public transport instead of private vehicles to avoid pollution.

On Diwali night, out of 59 pollution testing centres in Delhi, air quality was recorded as severe at 20, very poor at 33, and poor at six. Ignoring all regulations, people burst firecrackers in large numbers.

Earlier, news broke that Delhi CM Rekha Gupta had made a big announcement: if there is any delay in the work, officials will be fined.

With PTI inputs

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