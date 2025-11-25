Delhiites to enjoy hot-air balloon rides from Saturday; Know ticket cost, other details In July, the DDA selected a private agency to operate hot-air balloon services at four locations: the Yamuna Sports Complex, the Commonwealth Games sports facilities, and two additional sites along the Yamuna riverbank at Asita and Baansera near the Sarai Kale Khan area.

New Delhi:

People in Delhi would soon be able to enjoy hot-air balloon rides. The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) launched a trial run of the service at Baansera on Tuesday and the facility will be open for the public from Saturday.

Talking to the reporters, Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena said the ride will cost Rs 3,000 per person excluding taxes, adding that new things are regularly being launched for the entertainment of people in the national capital.

"Earlier I had promised the people of Delhi that we will keep on introducing new things for entertainment. Many parks and recreational spaces have been developed recently, adding to that is the hot-air balloon facility for which a trial run was launched today," PTI quoted Saxena as saying.

"I tested the ride, and I am happy and satisfied. From a safety point of view, four ropes are tied to the balloon, with each rope having a capacity of seven tonnes. Today we went to a height of 120 feet from the ground," he added.

Service to be extended at four locations

In July, the DDA selected a private agency to operate hot-air balloon services at four locations: the Yamuna Sports Complex, the Commonwealth Games sports facilities, and two additional sites along the Yamuna riverbank at Asita and Baansera near the Sarai Kale Khan area.

"Tethered flights will be permitted for four hours daily. However, DDA may extend it as per requirements. The peak season for ballooning in North India, spanning November to February, offers ideal weather conditions, and public rides are set to open soon," DDA said in a statement.

Move to promote tourism in Delhi

The officials noted that each trip would take between 7 and 12 minutes and could accommodate up to four passengers at a time. When the service expands to the remaining three sites, it will give both residents and tourists a distinctive aerial perspective of Delhi’s greenery, riverfront areas and skyline, greatly enhancing the city’s tourism appeal.