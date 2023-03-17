Delhi: Youtuber Prince Dixit held after viral video shows persons standing on roof of moving car | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV. Delhi: Youtuber held after viral video shows persons standing on roof of moving car | WATCH.

Delhi crime news: A Youtuber was arrested in connection with a viral video in which a few people are seen standing on the roof of cars and violating the traffic rules, Delhi police informed on Thursday (March 16). According to the police, in a viral video, some people were seen standing on the roof of cars and violating traffic rules on NH-24 near Pandav Nagar to celebrate the birthday of a Youtuber. The Youtuber has been identified as Prince Dixit, said the police.

After interrogating Prince, the police said, "Prince informed that this video was shot while going to Shakarpur from NH24 by standing on the roof of the car on his birthday on 16 November 2022 and violated traffic rules. He also appealed to YouTube followers to not act like this". A case has been registered in the matter, said the police.

"Efforts are being made to apprehend other friends of Prince Dixit who along with him were creating a ruckus on the road on 16 November 2022, the birthday of Prince," added the police. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Similar incidents:

Previously, on Wednesday, Haryana Police arrested two men in connection with a viral video in which one of them is seen throwing currency notes from his moving car in Gurugram, officers informed. The accused were identified as Jorawar Singh Kalsi and Gurpreet Singh. Police said a case was registered in the matter.

"Both the accused, Jorawar Singh Kalsi and Gurpreet Singh, were arrested. They made a viral video in which one of them is seen throwing currency notes from a moving car in Gurugram," said Assistant Comissioner of Police (ACP), Vikas Kaushik. The ACP said the currency notes were seized from Jorawar Sigh Kalsi's custody.

"Two others, on a motorcycle, were recording the video. We seized the currency notes from Jorawar Singh Kalsi and are trying to locate his car," he said.An investigation is underway and further details are awaited.

