Delhi: Yamuna River cruise to be launched in February; Minister Kapil Mishra inspects vessel | Watch

New Delhi:

Delhi Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra on Monday shared an image of a cruise that is set to operate on the Yamuna River. Mishra visited Mumbai to inspect the cruise, where it is currently under construction. The vessel is expected to arrive in the national capital after January 20 and will be launched by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in February.

"This cruise will be operated on the Yamuna river, and it is being constructed in Mumbai. It is nearing completion and will set off for Delhi on 20 January, reaching in 4-5 days... Sometime in February, it will be launched for the people of Delhi by CM Rekha Gupta,” Mishra said.

The minister announced that Delhi residents will soon be able to enjoy a cruise experience similar to Goa’s. The project will feature a starting point equipped with water sports and a range of recreational activities.

“A jetty has been prepared in Sonia Vihar, and its starting point will be in upstream Wazirabad. One round will last one hour, and 40 people can be accommodated at once... The starting point of this cruise will be a hub of water sports and recreational activities. We will give a Goa-like cruise experience in Delhi,” he added.

Union Minister inspects Yamuna Boat Tourism and Ferry Infrastructure Project

Earlier, in November 2025, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, along with Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and Delhi Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra, inspected the ongoing work on the Yamuna Boat Tourism and Ferry Infrastructure Project.

Yamuna River’s 1,080 km stretch named National Waterway 110

The Yamuna River has been designated as National Waterway–110 (NW-110), covering a stretch of about 1,080 kilometres from Jagatpur in Delhi to Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh. To support the larger objective of boosting inland navigation and local tourism, the Ministry is developing essential infrastructure along a 6–7 kilometre route between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur in the national capital.