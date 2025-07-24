Yamuna inches closer to danger mark, Delhi govt seeks control of ITO barrage from Haryana | Video A committee under the Ministry of Jal Shakti had earlier recommended revising the danger levels at the Delhi Railway Bridge, which were already revised a few years ago.

New Delhi:

The water level of the Yamuna River in the national capital is rising steadily and is now approaching the warning mark due to continuous heavy rainfall in the region. Authorities have been placed on high alert and are closely monitoring the situation to prevent any potential flooding or related emergencies.

Delhi seeks control of ITO barrage from Haryana

With the rising water level, the Delhi government has decided to formally request the Haryana government to hand over control of the ITO barrage on the Yamuna River to bolster the city's flood management. "While the gates at the barrage have been repaired to prevent any flood-like situation like in 2023, and we are monitoring it, we will also be requesting Haryana to hand over," a government official said.

During the 2023 flood in the city, one of the key contributing factors was the presence of several dysfunctional gates at the barrage, which hindered the smooth release of excess water and worsened the flooding situation.

In the past, too, the Delhi government has written to the neighbouring government to hand over the critical barrage.

The ITO barrage is closest to the areas prone to flooding often, and malfunctioning of the five gates of the barrage due to heavy silting has been one of its major factors, the official said. "As these gates on the east end of the barrage could not be opened at the peak water level of the Yamuna, the pressure was so high that the water started spilling onto areas, roads, and colonies situated along the river in the stretch between Wazirabad and ITO barrage," states an Irrigation and Flood Control department (I&FC) report on the flooding of 2023.

The ITO barrage consists of 32 gates. Among the three major barrages on the Yamuna River, the Delhi government has control over only the Wazirabad barrage. The Okhla barrage, on the other hand, is managed by the Uttar Pradesh government.

In 2023, the Yamuna experienced an unprecedented surge in water levels due to heavy rainfall in its catchment areas. On July 13 that year, the river reached its highest-ever flood level of 208.66 metres at the Old Railway Bridge, surpassing the previous record of 207.49 metres set on September 6, 1978. The extreme flooding led to widespread inundation, displacing many residents and submerging several parts of the city for days.

Yamuna 0.37 metre away from its warning level

Earlier on Wednesday, the water level of the Yamuna at the Delhi Railway Bridge reached 204.13 metres at 4 pm, just 0.37 metres short of the warning level of 204.50 metres. The water level of the river at the Delhi Railway Bridge was 204.1 metres at 9 am, and it rose to 204.13 metres by 10 am on Wednesday. Since then, it has been at the same level.

On Tuesday, for the first time this monsoon, water discharge from Haryana's Hathnikund Barrage exceeded the 50,000 cusecs mark, peaking at 54,707 cusecs around 1 am, according to the Central Water Commission (CWC).

Even lower discharges from upstream are raising the water level, nearing the warning mark in Delhi.

A committee under the Ministry of Jal Shakti had earlier recommended revising the danger levels at the Delhi Railway Bridge, which were already revised a few years ago.

Water released from the barrage typically takes 48 to 50 hours to reach Delhi, with the Old Railway Bridge serving as the primary monitoring point. A water expert criticised the revision recommendation as shifting the goalpost.

