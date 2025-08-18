Delhi: Yamuna above warning mark after all Hathinikund Barrage gates opened; IMD issues rain alert Officials are closely monitoring the situation and all concerned agencies have been instructed to take precautionary measures to deal with any potential flood-like situation amid a forecast by the weather department in this regard.

New Delhi:

The water level of the Yamuna River once again crossed the warning mark at the Old Railway Bridge on Sunday evening, reaching 204.60 meters. The warning level for the city is set at 204.50 meters, while the danger mark is 205.33 meters. Evacuation of people from the floodplains begins once the water level crosses 206 meters.

All gates of Hathinikund Barrage opened

The main reason behind the rise in levels of Yamuna is water being continuously released from Wazirabad and Hathni Kund barrages.

For the first time in this monsoon season, all 18 gates of Hathinikund Barrage in Haryana’s Yamunanagar have been opened amid rise in water levels of ganga due to incessant rainfall at high altitudes.

Delhi weather update

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for Monday, predicting scattered rainfall in Delhi and nearby regions. Over the past 24 hours, areas such as Najafgarh, Safdarjung, Palam and Dwarka have already experienced rainfall.

This change in weather conditions is attributed to a western disturbance and a low-pressure system. Drizzles are expected to continue throughout the day, with the possibility of moderate rainfall in the evening and nighttime.

The maximum temperature is likely to reach around 35°C, while the minimum could drop to about 26°C. On August 23, the region may witness varying rainfall patterns — from light showers to occasional heavy spells.

Rain spells improve Delhi AQI

The air quality in Delhi NCR has significantly improved due to spells of rain over the last few weeks. On Sunday, there was light rainfall in the city, which helped maintain the air quality at a 'satisfactory' level.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) on Sunday was 91, which is lower than the 118 (classified as 'moderate') recorded the previous day.

As per CPCB, due to ongoing rainfall and winds in Delhi, the air quality largely remained in the 'satisfactory' category, this being the 53rd such day recorded this year. Since 2020, this is the highest number of such days recorded up to August 17.