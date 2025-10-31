Delhi: Women constitute 61 pc of missing persons in 2025, police data reveals persistent gender disparity Delhi: In the category of missing children, girls account for a significantly higher proportion. Out of 4,854 reported cases, 72 percent (3,509) involved girls, while boys made up 28 percent (1,345).

New Delhi:

Women continue to form the majority of missing persons in the national capital, according to data released by the Delhi Police. Between January 1 and October 15, 2025, a total of 19,682 people were reported missing across the city, of whom 61 per cent, or 11,917, were women. Men accounted for 39 per cent, or 7,765, of the total. Officials said the figures reaffirm a persistent and long-term pattern of gender imbalance in missing persons cases, with women and girls consistently forming the most affected group.

Over half of the missing traced so far

Of the total missing persons, 55 per cent (10,780) have been traced. Among those found, women represented 61 per cent (6,541), while men constituted 39 per cent (4,239). Delhi Police said efforts continue to locate the remaining missing individuals through inter-state coordination and special search teams.

Children account for one-fourth of missing cases

Children make up 25 per cent (4,854) of the total missing cases, while adults constitute the remaining 75 per cent (14,828). Among the traced individuals, 31 per cent (3,337) were children and 69 per cent (7,443) were adults.

Within the missing children category, girls form a disproportionately high share. Of the 4,854 missing children, 72 per cent (3,509) were girls and 28 per cent (1,345) boys. Among adults, 57 per cent (8,408) were women and 43 percent (6,420) men.

Breakdown by age: Teenagers most at risk

The data indicates that adolescent girls are the most vulnerable demographic. A total of 4,167 children aged between 12 and 18 years went missing this year, with girls accounting for 78 per cent (3,258) and boys 22 per cent (909). Police traced 68 percent (2,231) of the missing girls and 72 per cent (653) of the boys.

In the 0–8 age group, 304 children went missing, including 41 per cent (124) girls and 59 per cent (180) boys. Police traced 60 per cent (75) of the girls and 51 per cent (92) of the boys. In the 8–12 age group, 383 children were reported missing, of whom 33 per cent (127) were girls and 67 per cent (256) boys. Of these, 72 per cent (92) of the girls and 76 per cent (194) of the boys were traced.

A consistent gender gap over the years

The trend of more missing women and girls is not new. In 2024, 24,893 people went missing, of whom 59 per cent (14,752) were females. The recovery rate was 61 per cent (15,260). This persistent trend is evident in data spanning the past decade. From 2015 to 2025, roughly 2.51 lakh people were reported missing in Delhi. Of these, 56 per cent (1,42,037) were women and 44 per cent (1,09,737) men.

Trend unchanged in recent years

The gender disparity has remained largely unchanged over the years. In 2023, 58 per cent of the 24,481 missing were women, and in 2022, women accounted for 58 per cent of 23,818 missing individuals. Law enforcement agencies say the data highlights the continued vulnerability of women and girls, especially teenagers, to disappearance and trafficking risks.

Police response and coordination efforts

The Delhi Police has maintained that missing persons investigations remain a priority. Specialised teams have been working with child welfare organisations, NGOs, and interstate law enforcement units to track runaways, trafficking victims, and those lost due to social or economic distress. Officials said awareness campaigns, better surveillance, and tracking systems are being expanded, especially in areas identified as high-risk for disappearances.