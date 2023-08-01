Delhi: Woman shot at in Kanjhawala, probe underway

Follow us on Image Source : FILE/REPRESENTATIVE Woman shot at in Delhi's Kanjhawala

A woman was shot by unknown assailants in Delhi's Kanjhawala area on Tuesday, police said.

According to the police, the incident took place at 12:32 am. The police were immediately informed about the incident.

After reaching the spot at JJ colony in Sawda, it was found that some unknown people opened fire on the main gate of the complainant, the officer said.

The initial inquiry revealed that a woman family member of the complainant sustained a bullet injury. The victim was shifted to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, the officer said.

A case under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC and the Arms Act has been registered at Kanjhawala police station, police said.

An investigation is underway to nab the accused persons, they added.

ALSO READ | Chennai: Two history-sheeters shot dead by police after they attack cops

ALSO READ | West Bengal: TMC panchayat poll winning candidate shot dead in South 24 Parganas district