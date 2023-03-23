Delhi: Woman, her son injured in acid attack by unknown man in Bharat Nagar area

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

A 33-year-old woman and her son were injured after an unknown person threw acid on her in Delhi's Bharat Nagar area. According to reports, the woman sets up a temporary shop in the area's weekly market every Thursday.

As per police officials, the woman and her child both received minor injuries. The incident happened around 7:30 pm on Thursday.

In the preliminary investigation by the police, it appears to be a case of personal enmity.

According to cops, when the man threw acid on the woman, her child was also standing there and received minor injuries.

The police received a call at around 8 pm. The woman informed police that she was sitting at her shop in Guru Bazar in Bharat Nagar area when an unknown person came through the park and threw acid at her.

Police said that the woman has returned from the hospital after taking the treatment. An investigation in the case is underway.

Meanwhile, in another incident, a man allegedly threw acid on his wife at the district court complex suspecting her of being in an illicit relationship with another person, leaving the woman scarred.

Kavitha had reached the court premises to appear in a theft case, police said.

She was arrested in August 2016 for stealing 10 sovereigns of gold chain from a bus passenger and the case was going on in the First Judicial Magistrate Court. She was out on bail.

She had allegedly developed an illicit relationship with one Prabhu and eloped with him a week ago, that left her husband and the couple's two daughters in dismay, police said.

Her husband Shivakumar, who came there anticipating her court appearance, splashed acid on her face from a water bottle he was carrying, police added.

Writhing in pain, Kavitha sustained serious burn injuries below the neck and ran for safety even as a woman lawyer standing nearby covered her upper body with a cloth.

She was rushed to the government hospital where doctors stated she had already suffered 80 per cent burn injuries, police said.

Shivakumar, who works as a lorry driver, attempted to escape from the court, but was nabbed by police.

(With inputs from PTI)

