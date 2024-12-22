Delhi: Woman found dead in Khirki village, police suspect suicide

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Delhi: Woman found dead in Khirki village.

Delhi: A 19-year-old woman was found dead in her room in the national capital, Delhi Police said. She is survived by her five-month-old baby girl. The incident occurred in Khirki Village on December 21. According to the police, it appears to be a case of suicide.

The deceased was married to a man who already had a first wife, the police added. As per the investigation, the husband, Sandeep, married the deceased in September 2023 with the "consent of his first wife", as she was unable to conceive.

"On the day of the incident, Sandeep had gone to pick up his nephew from school and found his wife dead upon his return," the police stated.

The AIIMS Trauma Centre, where she was taken, declared her brought dead around 1.30 pm on Saturday, they said The woman was identified as a native of Dhumatand Bhangaha village in Bihar. Police said she had married Delhi resident Sandeep in September 2023 with the consent of his first wife, as they were unable to conceive a child.

The woman gave birth to a baby girl five months ago.

"On Saturday afternoon, Sandeep left home to pick his brother's son from school. Upon returning, he found his wife unresponsive in their room. Team recovered a ligature material (chunni), a mobile phone, and a purported suicide note from the scene," a police officer said.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the matter, the officer said.

"Forensic analysis of the evidence is underway," he added.