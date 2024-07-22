Delhi: Woman dies, 23 passengers injured as DTC electric bus rams into metro pillar

A 45-year-old woman died and 23 other passengers sustained injuries after a DTC electric bus rammed into a metro pillar in west Delhi on Monday morning, the police said. A PCR call was received at 7.42 am at the Punjabi Bagh police station regarding a bus accident near Shivaji Park Metro Station on Rohtak Road, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer said.
Preliminary investigations revealed that a DTC electric bus, plying on the route between Mangolpuri and Anand Vihar, had collided with a metro pillar, the DCP said.
"A 45-year-old female passenger in the bus was declared brought dead at Maharaja Agrasen Hospital, while another passenger, a 55-year-old man, is currently in the ICU," he said.
"An FIR has been registered under the applicable sections of law at the Punjabi Bagh police station. A crime team was called to the spot for inspection. The reason for the accident will be established based on the crime team's report and mechanical inspection of the vehicle," DCP Veer said.
A DTC official, however, claimed that "the bus was running in its designated lane".
