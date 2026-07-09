Delhi woman dies after jumping from third floor while ablaze; father cites stress over child custody

New Delhi:

A 23-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide in west Delhi's Hari Nagar on Wednesday after setting herself on fire and jumping from the third floor of her residence, police said. The deceased, identified as Laxmi, was rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital by local residents after the incident, where doctors declared her brought dead.

According to police, a call was received reporting that a woman had jumped from the third floor of a building while engulfed in flames. A police team immediately reached the spot and began an inquiry.

Preliminary investigation suggests that Laxmi had been under stress over matrimonial disputes and concerns regarding the custody of her child, police said.

Father cites stress over child custody

"Laxmi's father, Jahan Singh, told investigators that she had married Rajender and the couple has a son. Matrimonial disputes arose between the two in 2023, following which Laxmi had been living with her father at a house in Hari Nagar," a senior police officer said.

She had been employed at a clothing store in Uttam Nagar but had left her job four to five days before the incident, according to her father's statement.

Her father mentioned to the police that Laxmi had been under considerable stress, particularly regarding the care and custody of her child. He did not make any allegations against anyone related to the incident, police said.

Probe underway

A crime team later inspected the spot and collected evidence as part of the investigation, though no suicide note was recovered from the scene. Police said the body has been preserved in the mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

Proceedings have been initiated under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which deals with inquiries into suspicious or unnatural deaths, and further investigation is underway.

Police said all angles are being examined and the exact circumstances surrounding the woman’s death will be ascertained after the post-mortem report and completion of the inquiry.

(Disclaimer: This article does not intend to promote, encourage, or sensationalise self-harm or suicide in any form. If you or someone you know is experiencing emotional distress, suicidal thoughts, or a mental health crisis, please seek immediate professional help. In India, you can contact AASRA (24/7): 91-9820466726 or reach out to a trusted mental health professional, doctor, or local emergency services.)

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