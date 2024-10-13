Delhi: Woman's body found in pool of blood in Kalindi Kunj, 'history-sheeter' partner booked

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

Delhi crime: The body of a 30-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds was found in the Kalindi Kunj area of southeast Delhi on Sunday (October 13), police said. The woman's partner, Toffiq alias Sonu, has been booked in connection with the matter, they said. After information was received about the stabbing of a woman, a police team rushed to the spot and found her lying in a pool of blood, a senior police officer said.

The victim's daughter told police that she and her brother found their mother lying unconscious and bleeding on the first floor of their residence around 3 pm, the officer said.

Crime and forensics teams were called in and they examined the spot, the officer added. According to the officer, the victim's daughter suspects her mother's partner Toffiq killed her.

"We have registered a case of murder against Toffiq. According to police records, Toffiq is a history-sheeter and is wanted in murder, attempt to murder and criminal intimidation cases. He is out on bail," the officer said. Multiple teams have been formed to nab the accused, police said.

(With PTI inputs)

