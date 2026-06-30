Delhi woman alleges sexual harassment inside moving car; accused taken into custody

New Delhi:

A 24-year-old woman has alleged that she was sexually harassed inside a moving car in East Delhi's Mandawali area on June 30, 2026. Based on her complaint, the Delhi Police have registered a FIR under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and arrested the accused.

According to the complaint, the accused was known to the woman. She alleged that he invited her to go out on the pretext of eating momos. During the drive, the man reportedly told her that he needed to stop at a CNG station to refuel the vehicle.

However, instead of heading to the fuel station, he allegedly diverted the car to a deserted stretch in the Mandawali area.

The woman alleged that once the vehicle reached the isolated location, the accused began making obscene remarks and demanded sexual favours from her.

She further claimed that he touched her inappropriately against her will and prevented her from getting out of the vehicle despite her repeated attempts to leave. According to the complaint, she felt threatened and confined inside the car during the incident.

Victim recorded a video as proof

The woman recorded the alleged incident on her mobile phone. The video recording has been handed over to the police and is expected to form part of the investigation.

Police officials are examining the footage along with other available evidence to establish the sequence of events.

Investigations underway

In an official statement, the Delhi Police said that a case has been registered based on the victim's complaint and that the accused has been arrested. The police added that the investigation is ongoing and all aspects of the allegations are being examined. Officials are also recording statements and collecting additional evidence as part of the probe.

Authorities have assured that the matter will be investigated thoroughly and appropriate legal action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.

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Written by Jitisha Parihar. Jitisha Parihar is an intern with IndiaTV Digital.