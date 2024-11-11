Delhi witnesses surge in Dengue cases: 472 cases in last week, 3 deaths this year so far

Follow us on Image Source : PTI So far in 2024, over 4,533 cases of dengue have been registered in Delhi.

The national capital is witnessing a sharp surge in Dengue caes with 472 dengue cases being reported in the last week and 3 deaths this year so far. A total of 4533 cases have been reported so far this year, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. It should be noted that the national capital recorded a total of 9,266 cases of Dengue in 2023 while the death toll was 19, the report said.

So far in 2024, 4,533 cases of dengue have been registered in Delhi, and 472 cases of dengue have been reported in the month of November itself. The highest number of cases was recorded in October at 2,431.

Najafgarh, South Delhi, Shahdara (North), Karol Bagh and Central Delhi are the major contributors to cases of Dengue this year.

Regarding Malaria, the report said that in 2024, the registered cases stand at 728 with no deaths recorded.

The National Capital has also recorded 172 cases of Chikungunya till now. According to the report, this year, the government has sprayed 23,61,013 houses and 2,74,290 houses have been found positive for mosquitos. It has also issued legal notices to 1,56,265 for Mosquitogenic conditions.

According to the National Center for Vector Borne Diseases Control (NCVBC), Dengue is a fast-emerging, outbreak-prone, and mosquito-borne viral fever. The incidence of Dengue has been increasing in recent years with repeated outbreaks from many states and newer areas.

Dengue (break-bone fever) is a viral infection that spreads from mosquitoes to people. Dengue haemorrhagic fever can cause internal bleeding and a sudden drop in blood pressure. The female Aedes Aegypti mosquito lays their eggs in water-logged areas in houses, shops etc., which further increases the chances of infection.

High Fever, Pain behind eyes, rashes over the body, unconsciousness, aches in joints and body and vomiting are accredited to be infected with Dengue.

