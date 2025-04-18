Delhi witnesses heavy rain, dusty winds amid heatwave, check IMD weather forecast Delhi rain: Several parts of the National capital received heavy rain with thunderstorms and gusty winds, bringing relief from the ongoing heatwave.

New Delhi:

Delhi witnessed a change in weather on Friday as the city received heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms in many areas, offering some relief from the scorching heatwave, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). With a sunny Friday, the national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 41 degrees Celsius, 4.2 notches above normal, with the India Meteorological Deparment (IMD) predicting rain and thunderstorms in the evening.

Heavy rain in Delhi | Video

The minimum temperature was recorded at twenty five point six degrees Celsius, which is four degrees above the normal, according to the Meteorological Department. Humidity levels during the day ranged between thirty five percent and fifty seven percent.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast that the sky on Saturday will be partly cloudy and is expected to become generally cloudy by the evening. There is a possibility of very light rain or drizzle, along with thunderstorms, lightning, and dust storms. Winds may reach speeds of forty to fifty kilometres per hour, with gusts of up to sixty kilometres per hour during the evening.

The maximum and minimum temperatures on Saturday are expected to be around thirty eight degrees Celsius and twenty six degrees Celsius, respectively.

Meanwhile, the air quality at four in the afternoon on Friday was in the poor category, with an Air Quality Index reading of two hundred nineteen. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, an AQI between zero and fifty is considered good, between fifty one and one hundred satisfactory, between one hundred one and two hundred moderate, between two hundred one and three hundred poor, between three hundred one and four hundred very poor, and between four hundred one and five hundred severe.