Delhi weather update: National Capital to see light rain tomorrow, extreme cold likely at year-end

Delhi weather update: The national capital is expected to experience partly cloudy skies on Thursday, with the possibility of light rain in the evening, according to the weather department. On Wednesday, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 8.4 degrees Celsius, 1.5 degrees below the season's average. Meanwhile, the city’s air quality remained in the "very poor" category on Christmas, with a 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 336 as of 4 pm, as per officials. Meanwhile, residents have been advised to take precautions as pollution levels continue to pose health concerns.

The national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 22.4 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal. Delhi's air quality remained in the "very poor" category for the second consecutive day, after previously being in the "severe" category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe". The humidity levels oscillated between 67 per cent and 100 per cent.

Weather forecast till Dec 28

The weatherman has forecast that dense fog conditions are likely to prevail in the late night and early morning hours in Delhi on December 25, 26, and 28. It also predicted partly cloudy skies with the possibility of very light to light rain towards evening or night. The predominant surface wind is expected to be from the northeast direction, with speeds less than 4 km/h during the morning hours.

Smog and moderate fog are likely in most areas, with dense fog in isolated places in the morning. Wind speeds will increase later and will travel at less than 8 kmph from the north-northwest direction during the afternoon. They will decrease again, dropping to less than 4 kmph from the north direction during the evening and night. Smog and shallow fog are expected in the evening and night, it said. The maximum and minimum temperatures are predicted to be around 23 and 7 degrees Celsius, respectively.

