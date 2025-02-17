Delhi weather update: National capital records second-warmest day of season | Check temp here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi weather update.

Delhi weather update: Delhi witnessed the second-hottest day of the season on Monday, with the maximum temperature recorded at 29 degrees Celsius, 4.6 notches above normal. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), The hottest day of the season was recorded on February 11, when the maximum temperature reached 29.7 degrees Celsius.

The weather department has forecast mist for Tuesday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 28 degrees Celsius and 11 degrees Celsius, respectively. The humidity levels fluctuated between 100 per cent and 42 per cent. The air quality was recorded in the "poor" category, with an AQI reading of 231 at 4 pm, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Meanwhile, Delhi was recently adjudged the second most polluted city in India for the fourth consecutive month in January, according to a report shared by an independent research organisation. In January 2025, Delhi recorded an average PM2.5 concentration of 165 micrograms per cubic metre, the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) said.

January 2025 was warmest on record

The planet experienced its warmest January on record last month despite the development of La Nina, a climate pattern that usually brings cooler global temperatures, the European climate agency said. This comes on the heels of the Earth experiencing its hottest year on record in 2024, also the first to see global average temperatures rise 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

According to the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S), January 2025 recorded an average temperature of 13.23 degrees Celsius, 0.09 degrees warmer than the previous hottest January (2024) and 0.79 degrees above the 1991-2020 average. Scientists also found that the Earth's temperature in January was 1.75 degrees Celsius higher than pre-industrial levels. Global temperatures have stayed above the 1.5-degree mark for 18 of the last 19 months.

