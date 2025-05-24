Delhi weather: IMD forecasts fresh spell of rain, thunderstorms over weekend, yellow alert issued | Updates Delhi residents have been advised to stay updated with official weather bulletins and take necessary precautions during adverse weather conditions.

New Delhi:

Delhi weather: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), forecasting thunderstorms, light rain, and gusty winds over the weekend. These weather conditions are expected to provide temporary relief from the prevailing heat.

According to the IMD, the maximum temperature is anticipated to settle around 37 degrees Celsius on both Saturday and Sunday. The relative humidity was recorded at 62% at 8:30 AM on Saturday.

Yellow alert issued for thunderstorm, dust storm

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Saturday in Delhi, warning of a dust storm accompanied by strong winds blowing at speeds between 40 to 50 km/h. In some parts of the city, gusts could reach up to 60 km/h. Following this weather event, dry conditions are expected to return briefly, with another bout of rainfall and thunderstorms predicted for May 27.

This week, Delhi has witnessed a mix of sunshine and light rain. On Friday, skies remained mostly clear, and the intensity of the sun increased as the day progressed.

Delhi hit by dust storm earlier this week

Just two days ago, on Wednesday, Delhi and its surrounding regions were hit by a powerful dust storm accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds of up to 76 km/h. The storm caused significant damage, with reports of property loss and uprooted trees from multiple areas.

The severe weather also disrupted Delhi Metro services. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) stated that strong winds and flying debris damaged Overhead Equipment (OHE) on several routes, affecting operations on the Red, Yellow, and Pink lines.

Air travel was similarly impacted at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, where several flights faced delays and cancellations due to the turbulent conditions.

The storm created chaos across Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, and nearby regions. Many areas experienced power outages and falling debris. Social media visuals showed widespread damage, including uprooted trees, toppled signboards and electric poles, and extensive waterlogging.