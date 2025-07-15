Delhi weather today: Rain, thunderstorms to continue, airline issues travel advisory Amid ongoing rains, airlines have issued advisories for travelers. IndiGo, in a social media update, alerted passengers to heavy rainfall affecting several parts of Delhi and warned of water build-up and traffic delays.

New Delhi:

With monsoon in full swing, Delhi-NCR has been witnessing rainfall and cloudy skies over the past few days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continued rainfall on Tuesday, with the possibility of thunderstorms in several parts of the city.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 33 degrees and 25 degrees Celsius respectively. Amid ongoing rains, airlines have issued advisories for travelers. IndiGo, in a social media update, alerted passengers to heavy rainfall affecting several parts of Delhi and warned of water build-up and traffic delays on routes leading to the airport.

Pockets of the city were lashed by rain Monday evening, bringing much-needed relief from the humid weather, but also leading to waterlogging and traffic snarls in some areas. The PWD control room received around 10 complaints of waterlogging, according to their statement.

Travellers urged to exercise caution

IndiGo in its post asked commuters to exercise caution on wet and slippery roads. It also assured passengers that their teams are closely monitoring the weather situation to ensure smooth operations.

“Heavy rainfall is affecting large parts of #Delhi, and some roads towards the airport are experiencing water build-up and traffic delays. If you have a flight, please leave earlier than usual and check your flight status on our app or website,” the post read

“Be careful on wet and slippery roads. Our teams are actively monitoring the situation to keep operations going smoothly. Your comfort and safety remain our top priority. Thank you for your understanding,” it further added.