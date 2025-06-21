Delhi weather today: IMD forecasts thunderstorm, heavy rainfall in national capital, AQI remains satisfactory The IMD has confirmed that the southwest monsoon is expected to reach Delhi and parts of Haryana and Punjab within the next couple of days, well ahead of the typical onset date of June 30.

New Delhi:

Delhi weather: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunderstorms and heavy rainfall in Delhi on Saturday night, offering much-needed respite to the heat . The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 35 degrees Celsius, while the city recorded a minimum of 26.8 degrees Celsius, slightly below the seasonal average.

Relative humidity was measured at 77 per cent at 8:30 am, indicating high moisture in the atmosphere ahead of anticipated showers.

Delhi breathes better with ‘satisfactory’ air quality

As per data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality in Delhi remained in the “satisfactory” category on Saturday morning, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 82. AQI values between 51–100 are considered satisfactory, posing minimal impact on health.

This is the second consecutive day that the AQI remained at satisfactory marked by clear blue skies across the national capital.

Monsoon expected to hit Delhi by June 22

The IMD has confirmed that the southwest monsoon is expected to reach Delhi and parts of Haryana and Punjab within the next couple of days, well ahead of the typical onset date of June 30. An IMD official said that monsoon is likely to arrive in the national capital by June 22.

According to the department’s extended-range model guidance, widespread rainfall is expected across northwestern India, including Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, east Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, between June 20 and June 25.

Early onset of monsoon 2025

This year’s monsoon made an early onset over Kerala on May 24, the earliest since 2009. It swiftly progressed to cover Mumbai and the entire northeast by May 29. However, the advance stalled for 18 days between May 29 and June 16, resulting in heatwave conditions across large parts of central and northwest India.

The monsoon resumed its advance following the formation of two low-pressure systems on June 17, one over West Bengal and another over Gujarat, bringing hope of widespread rain in the days ahead.