Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Delhi weather: Temperature settles at 14.9 degrees Celsius; partly cloudy skies with light rains expected

Delhi weather updates: The minimum temperature in the national capital was recorded at 14.9 degrees Celsius on Sunday. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this was four notches below the season's average.

The relative humidity was 81% at 8:30 am. Meanwhile, the IMD has also predicted partly cloudy skies with very light rains and thundershowers at isolated places. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 31 degrees Celsius.



In the last 24 hours, Palam observatory received 4.4 mm of rainfall while Lodhi Colony received 1.8 mm of rainfall.

Earlier on Saturday, the national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 15.7 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average. The relative humidity was 83% at 8:30 am on April 1.

ALSO READ: Delhi weather: Temperature settles at 15.7 degrees Celsius; light rain or drizzle likely during day

Delhi logs 'moderate' air quality

Meanwhile, at 6 pm on Monday, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the 'moderate' (102) category, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

Both PM2.5 and PM10 were recorded under the satisfactory category at 61 and 74, respectively, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) data showed. These particulate matters are likely to stay in the same category for the next two days.

Notably, an AQI between 0 to 100 is considered as good, while from 100 to 200 it is moderate, 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

(With PTI inputs)