Delhi weather report: Rain, thunderstorm likely in city on Tuesday, temp to hover around 34°C

Delhi is expected to witness rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms on Tuesday, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The national capital's maximum temperature is likely to settle around 34 degrees Celsius as cloud cover and pre-monsoon activity continue to affect the region. On Monday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 34.9 degrees Celsius -- marginally 0.4 degrees above the season’s normal -- the weather office said. According to the IMD, the city recorded a minimum temperature of 24.8 degrees Celsius, 1.7 notches below the season's average. The humidity levels oscillated between 97 per cent and 86 per cent on Monday, it added.

Yamuna crosses danger mark

Meanwhile, on Monday, the Yamuna breached the danger mark, with the water level expected to rise further. This has prompted authorities to issue warnings and begin preparations for the temporary relocation of residents from the floodplains. Earlier in the day, the Yamuna crossed the danger level, reaching the mark of 205.36 metres at 2 pm on Monday at the Old Railway Bridge. The river had swelled to 205.55 metres at 6 pm.

The warning mark for the river in the city is 204.50 metres, while the danger mark is 205.33 metres, and evacuation of people starts at 206 metres. The Old Railway Bridge serves as a key observation point for tracking the river's flow and potential flood risks. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and minister Parvesh Verma also took stock of the situation. Her visit commenced from the Asita Ghat and continued to Yamuna Chhath Ghat, DM East Office, Regulator Number 12 and the Control Room.

Evacuation plans in place

According to a senior government official, all important announcements and safety measures have already been taken as the water level rises. "Plans for evacuation and directions for safe movement are ready. If the water level crosses the warning mark, arrangements for people's stay and food are also in place," he told the media. Meanwhile, relief camps have been set up in six districts, that are likely to be affected if the river swells further. The six districts are east, southeast, north, northeast, central and south.

