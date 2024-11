Delhi records warmest November in five years, temperature likely to drop next week

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi weather report for the month of November.

Delhi weather: Continuing the pattern of unusually warm months in recent years, November 2024 has been declared the warmest November in the past five years. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that both day and night temperatures reached new highs which has caused a delay in the seasonal dip below 10 degrees Celsius. The threshold was last delayed to this extent in 2019, when it occurred on December 1. This year, the average minimum temperature for November has been recorded at 14.9 degrees Celsius. This is nearly 2 degrees Celsius higher than the long-period average (LPA) of 13 degrees Celsius, signalling a marked deviation from the norm.

Similarly, the average maximum temperature stood at 29.5 degrees Celsius, 1.1 notch above the LPA, marking this as the warmest November since 2019. The sharp decline in minimum temperature began on November 25, when it stood at 14 degrees Celsius and dropped steadily due to strengthened cold northwesterly winds and clear nighttime skies. The temperature fell to 11.9 degrees Celsius on November 26, 10.4 degrees Celsius on November 27 and 10.1 degrees Celsius on November 28, before dipping below the 10-degree Celsius mark on Friday for the first time this season.

What did IMD officials say?

Speaking over the weather conditions, IMD officials said while the current cold spell is typical for late November, the season has been characterised by overall warmer-than-usual conditions due to a lack of significant rain and snowfall. A temporary rise in nighttime temperatures by 1-2 degrees Celsius is expected over the weekend due to a western disturbance influencing northwest India, with another dip likely early next week as snowfall occurs in the northern hills.

October warmest since 1951

Meanwhile, October too had been warmer than usual, as the city recorded its warmest October this year since 1951, with both days and nights recording nearly 2 degrees Celsius higher than normal on average. The average monthly maximum and minimum temperatures in October were 35.1 degrees Celsius and 21.2 degrees Celsius respectively, the highest since they were 36.2 degrees Celsius and 22.3 degrees Celsius respectively in 1951, according to the data.

