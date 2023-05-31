Delhi weather: IMD predicts light to moderate rain in national capital; yellow alert issued | CHECK FORECAST

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Delhi weather: IMD predicts light to moderate rain in the national capital

Delhi weather updates: Days ahead of the expected monsoon to hit Kerala, heavy rains lashed parts of the Delhi-NCR in the wee hours of Wednesday, May 31. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light-to-moderate intensity rain over the entire national capital and adjoining area.

"Thunderstorm/ Duststorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 40-60 km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi ( Safdarjung, Lodi Road, IGI Airport), NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh)Gohana, Meham, Sonipat, Tosham, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Jhajjar, Loharu, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Mahendargarh, Sohana, Rewari, Palwal, Narnaul, Bawal, Nuh (Haryana)," the IMD wrote in a Twitter post.

'Yellow' alert issued for Delhi

The weather department has also issued a 'yellow' alert for Wednesday, warning of traffic disruptions and inundation of low-lying areas due to rain. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 35 degrees Celsius.

May, usually, the hottest month in Delhi with a mean maximum temperature of 39.5 degrees Celsius, has recorded below-normal temperatures and excess rain this time. Meteorologists attributed the phenomenon to higher-than-usual western disturbances -- weather systems that originate in the Mediterranean region and bring unseasonal rainfall to northwest India -- this pre-monsoon season (March to May).

IMD further added that some parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan will also receive light-to-moderate intensity rainfall over the next couple of hours. "Baraut, Bagpat (U.P.), Pilani, Bhiwari, Tizara and Khairthal (Rajasthan) will also experience light-to-moderate intensity rainfall in the next couple of hours," the IMD added.

Rainfall to remain at 'below normal' levels in June

The IMD said rainfall all over India in the month of June will remain at 'below normal' levels, adding that states such as Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Odisha, as well as vast swathes of northern India will witness above-normal temperatures.

Heavy rain lashed Delhi-NCR on May 30

Earlier on Tuesday evening (May 30), a severe thunderstorm reaching speed up to 80 kilometres per hour and rain hit the national capital, affecting vehicular movement and leading to the diversion of many flights. Delhi experienced moderate to severe thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds, reaching a speed of 70-80 kilometres per hour, the Met office said. As gusty winds blew across the city, many pedestrians rushed for shelter as it began to rain while vehicular traffic was also affected.

It should be noted here that the city logged more than 20 mm of rainfall in April, the highest in the month since 2017, and heatwave conditions at isolated pockets. Overall, Delhi has gauged 158 per cent more rainfall -- 161.2 mm against a normal of 62.6 mm -- during the pre-monsoon period this year.

(With inputs from agencies)