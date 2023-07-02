Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Weather: Delhiites wake up to pleasant morning, showers likely in parts of national capital

Delhi Weather: Delhiites on Sunday woke up to a pleasant morning. With this, the minimum temperature settled at 26 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 65 per cent.

Light rain expected

Partly cloudy skies with very light rain or thundershowers are likely in the national capital, the weather department said.

As per the IMD's seven-day forecast, the maximum temperature is forecasted to be above 33 degree Celsius and below 37, and minimum is predicted to be below 28 degrees and above 24.

Prediction for next few days

The Department has also predicted light rain, moderate rain, rain and even thundershowers for the next few days.

On Saturday, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the 'satisfactory' category with a reading of 65 at 10:00 am., according to Central Pollution Control Board data.

Traffic advisory

In the wake of the impact of the rain, the IMD has suggested to follow any traffic advisories that are issued in this regard, avoid staying in vulnerable structures, remaining indoors and avoiding travel, if possible.

The national capital recorded 27 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours till 8.30 am on Saturday, with more predicted ahead in day. The weather office has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain during the day. The city witnessed a minimum temperature of 25.4 degree Celsius, three notches above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department.