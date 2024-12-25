Delhi weather: Cold wave continues with 'very poor' air quality, dense fog likely

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhiites wake up to foggy morning

Delhi weather: A thick layer of fog covered parts of Delhi on Wednesday morning as the minimum temperature was recorded at 9 degrees Celsius with a possibility of dense fog. The residents of Delhi woke up to a cloudy morning today, experiencing severe cold. The city experienced a chill morning as the national capital received rain on Tuesday night.

The weather office forecast a dense fog, with temperatures expected to range from a high of 22 degrees Celsius to a low of 9 degrees Celsius.

Rain lashes parts of Delhi

Parts of Delhi witnessed rain on Tuesday night even as the day temperature remained slightly higher than normal for this time of the season.

Several areas in central, south, and east Delhi, witnessed rainfall towards the evening.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 20.8 degrees Celsius, which was warmer than usual for the time of the season. Cloudy skies prevailed during the day.

Delhi's air quality improves 363

Delhi's air quality improved to 'very poor' from 'severe' on Wednesday morning, with AQI 363 recorded at 6 am in Delhi. Earlier, Delhi's AQI worsened on Tuesday with the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) 423, reaching the 'severe' category, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Delhi remains under Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which includes stringent anti-pollution measures such as a complete ban on construction activities and restrictions on non-essential polluting trucks entering the city.

(With PTI inputs)