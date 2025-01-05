Delhi weather: 51 trains delayed, several flights rescheduled due to dense fog in city

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Fog blanketing the Delhi airport.

Delhi on Sunday remained shrouded with a dense layer of fog, reducing the visibility to zero, officials said. In view of this, 51 trains were delayed and several flights were rescheduled. An India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said, “Zero visibility prevailed over Palam from 4 AM to 7.30 AM IST, accompanied by easterly winds at 8-13 kmph.”

"Compared to Saturday's 9-hour zero visibility spell, Palam experienced a relatively shorter duration of 3.5 hours of zero visibility on Sunday," the official added.

Visuals from near the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) showed a thick layer of fog enveloping the area. "Due to adverse weather conditions, flights to/from Delhi, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Kolkata and Lucknow are impacted," IndiGo said in a post on X.

While regretting the inconvenience caused to passengers, the airline also requested them to visit its website or app to explore alternate flight options. The maximum temperature in the city settled at 18.6 degrees Celsius, 0.7 notch below the normal average, and the minimum temperature was recorded at 9.4 degrees Celsius, IMD noted.

Weather forecast for December 6

The relative humidity during the day ranged between 83 and 95 per cent, it said. For Monday, the weather department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with a possibility of very light to light rain accompanied by thunderstorms in the morning.

The predominant surface wind is expected to blow from the southeast at a speed of less than 4 kmph during the morning hours. Smog and moderate fog are likely in most places, with dense fog expected in a few areas during the morning.

The wind speed is forecast to gradually increase to 6-8 kmph from the southeast in the afternoon, before decreasing to less than 6 kmph from the northwest during the evening and night. Smog or shallow fog is likely in the evening and night, it added. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle around 18 and 11 degrees Celsius, respectively.

(With PTI inputs)