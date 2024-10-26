Saturday, October 26, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Delhi
  4. Delhi water crisis: No supply in several areas of NDMC tomorrow | Check list

Delhi water crisis: No supply in several areas of NDMC tomorrow | Check list

Delhi water crisis: The residents of the affected area can request water tankers or water trolleys by contacting the NDMC Water Supply Control Room at Kali Bari Marg.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu New Delhi Updated on: October 26, 2024 20:17 IST
Delhi water crisis, No supply in several areas of NDMC on Sunday, Delhi water scarcity on october 27
Image Source : PTI (FILE) No supply in several areas of Delhi.

Delhi water crisis: Water supply will not be available on Sunday (October 27) in some areas under the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) jurisdiction, according to an official statement. 

The affected areas include-

  1. Jor Bagh
  2. Lodhi Colony
  3. BK Dutt Colony
  4. Karbala
  5. Aliganj
  6. Golf Links
  7. Bharti Nagar
  8. Pandara Park
  9. Pandara Road
  10. Bapa Nagar
  11. Kaka Nagar
  12. High Court
  13. Laxmi Bai Nagar
  14. East Kidwai Nagar
  15. West Kidwai Nagar
  16. Tughlaq Crescent
  17. Subramaniyam Bharti Marg
  18. Ravinder Nagar
  19. Khan Market
  20. Lodhi Estate

"Due to the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) having announced a shutdown of the Sonia Vihar Water Works, some areas of New Delhi Municipal Council will be affected by this disruption," the statement said.

The civic agency urged the residents to use water judiciously during this period.

Related Stories
Atishi ends her indefinite hunger strike on Delhi water shortage issue after being hospitalised

Atishi ends her indefinite hunger strike on Delhi water shortage issue after being hospitalised

Maliwal takes a jibe at Atishi over her hunger strike, says 'Satyagrah pavitra man se kiya jata hai'

Maliwal takes a jibe at Atishi over her hunger strike, says 'Satyagrah pavitra man se kiya jata hai'

Delhi to face 12-hour water supply disruption today | Check affected areas and advisory

Delhi to face 12-hour water supply disruption today | Check affected areas and advisory

Delhi to face 16-hour water supply disruption on Oct 1, 2 | Check affected areas and advisory

Delhi to face 16-hour water supply disruption on Oct 1, 2 | Check affected areas and advisory

More details are awaited in this regard. 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Delhi

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Delhi News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement