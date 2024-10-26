Delhi water crisis: No supply in several areas of NDMC tomorrow | Check list

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) No supply in several areas of Delhi.

Delhi water crisis: Water supply will not be available on Sunday (October 27) in some areas under the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) jurisdiction, according to an official statement.

The affected areas include-

Jor Bagh Lodhi Colony BK Dutt Colony Karbala Aliganj Golf Links Bharti Nagar Pandara Park Pandara Road Bapa Nagar Kaka Nagar High Court Laxmi Bai Nagar East Kidwai Nagar West Kidwai Nagar Tughlaq Crescent Subramaniyam Bharti Marg Ravinder Nagar Khan Market Lodhi Estate

"Due to the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) having announced a shutdown of the Sonia Vihar Water Works, some areas of New Delhi Municipal Council will be affected by this disruption," the statement said.

The civic agency urged the residents to use water judiciously during this period.

More details are awaited in this regard.