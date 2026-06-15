Delhi water crisis deepens: Yamuna level at Wazirabad lower than normal, supply hit across city

New Delhi:

Water supply problems continue in Delhi as several parts of the national capital remain affected by shortages, with the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) struggling to meet its summer water production target. Despite recent rainfall and efforts to secure additional raw water from neighbouring Haryana, the overall situation remains challenging, officials said on Monday. They said the DJB is currently producing around 950-960 million gallons per day (MGD) of water, which is nearly 40 MGD short of its summer target of 1,000 MGD. The shortfall has persisted for weeks, impacting water availability in multiple residential and commercial areas across Delhi. "There has been a minor increase in flow in the Yamuna, but the shortfall remains, as the production is around 960 MGD of water. Attempts are being made to improve the water production," a senior DJB officer said.

Low Yamuna water level continues to impact supply

The primary reason behind the reduced water production is the low water level in the Yamuna River at Wazirabad. Officials said the river's level is currently hovering around 669.5 feet, significantly below the normal requirement of 674.5 feet needed for optimum functioning of water treatment facilities.

For nearly a month, two of Delhi's major water treatment plants, Wazirabad and Chandrawal, have been operating below capacity due to inadequate raw water supply. Authorities indicated that water production is unlikely to return to normal levels until the river reaches the required level.

Key treatment plants operating below capacity

The Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant has an average production capacity of 131 MGD, while the Chandrawal plant produces around 94 MGD. However, both facilities have witnessed a reduction of nearly 25-30 per cent in output, significantly affecting the city's overall water supply network.

Government officials said discussions with the Haryana government are continuing to secure additional raw water to ease the crisis. "Situation at Chandrawal WTP is improving and the water production might be restored to normalcy in the next two to three days," an official said.

Several areas continue to face water shortages

The impact of reduced production is being felt across several parts of Delhi. Areas facing supply disruptions include Civil Lines, Hindu Rao Hospital, Kamla Nagar, Shakti Nagar, Karol Bagh, Paharganj, NDMC zones, parts of Delhi Cantonment and nearby localities. The Delhi Jal Board has not yet provided a specific timeline for complete restoration of normal water supply.

DJB introduces real-time water quality monitoring system

In a parallel effort to improve water quality monitoring, the Delhi Jal Board has launched a pilot project in the Gulmohar Park area by installing an Online Water Analyzer. The system is designed to monitor water quality in real time and identify contamination at the source itself.

The initiative comes after residents raised concerns over the supply of contaminated water in some localities. "An online water analyser has been installed on a trial basis which will help check any contamination at its source. In one week there will also be facility to send out alerts on mobile phones to residents if there is an increase in TDS, PH levels and related contaminations," Upadhayay further said.

According to DJB Vice-Chairman Satish Upadhyay, the analyser has been installed near Gate No. 2 of Gulmohar Park colony and will help authorities detect water quality issues at an early stage.

Why the water crisis matters

Delhi's dependence on the Yamuna for a significant share of its water supply means fluctuations in river levels can have an immediate impact on treatment plants and distribution networks. During peak summer months, water demand rises sharply, making uninterrupted raw water supply crucial for maintaining normal production levels across the city.

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