Delhi: Violent clash in Jahangirpuri leaves one dead, two injured in shooting incident

Delhi Police suspect that the shootout is connected to a long-standing feud between the two groups.

A shooting incident on Sunday evening between two rival groups in Jahangirpuri resulted in the death of one man and injuries to two others. The confrontation escalated from a verbal dispute to a gun battle, raising serious concerns about rising gang violence in the area.

According to police reports, the deceased has been identified as Deepak, 35. He was reportedly standing near a park on 900 wali Gali with his brother and associates when a confrontation occurred with another group led by Narendra and Suraj. The altercation quickly turned violent, with approximately ten rounds fired during the exchange.

Deepak sustained multiple gunshot wounds, primarily to his neck, legs, and back. Despite immediate medical attention and being rushed to BJRM Hospital by his brother, he was declared dead upon arrival. Narendra and Suraj also suffered injuries in the incident and are currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

Investigators believe that the shootout may be linked to a longstanding rivalry between the two groups. In response to the violence, police have arrested Narendra and Suraj, with efforts ongoing to apprehend additional individuals believed to be involved in the shooting.

This incident has sent shockwaves through the local community, prompting authorities to urge anyone with information to come forward. Law enforcement officials are increasing their efforts to combat the rising trend of gang-related violence in Jahangirpuri.