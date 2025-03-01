Vehicles older than 15 years not to be provided fuel at petrol pumps after March 31: Manjinder Sirsa Delhi: In addition to restricting fuel supply to older vehicles, Environment Minister Manjinder Sirsa announced that all high-rise buildings, hotels, and commercial complexes in the national capital must install anti-smog guns to curb air pollution levels.

Delhi: The Delhi government will stop providing petrol to vehicles older than 15 years at fuel stations across the city after March 31 (Monday), Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced on Saturday (March 1). Following a meeting with officials to discuss measures to combat air pollution in the national capital, Sirsa said the government is taking stringent steps to curb vehicular emissions and pollution.

The meeting focused on key policy decisions, including restrictions on older vehicles, mandatory anti-smog measures, and the transition to electric public transport.

"We are installing gadgets at petrol pumps which will identify vehicles older than 15 years, and no fuel will be provided to them," Sirsa said after the meeting.

90 pc of public CNG buses in Delhi to be phased out by December 2025

He added that the Delhi government would inform the Union Ministry of Petroleum about this decision. Furthermore, he said nearly 90 per cent of the public CNG buses in Delhi will be phased out by December 2025 and replaced by electric buses as part of the government's push towards cleaner and sustainable public transport.

The announcements come as part of Delhi's broader efforts to combat air pollution, a significant challenge for the city's residents.

"We have decided today that we will take whatever permission we need for cloud seeding and we will ensure that when there is severe pollution in Delhi, rain can be caused through cloud seeding and pollution can be controlled...", said Sirsa.