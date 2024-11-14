Delhi vegetable vendors asked to display names, phone numbers on carts, here's why

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK.COM Representative image

Bangladeshi and Rohingya migrants in Delhi: Street vendors at a vegetable market in the Najafgarh area of Delhi have been asked to display their names on their carts. According to the local councillor and market association, this measure is aimed at preventing "illegal" Bangladeshi and Rohingya migrants from selling produce in the market.

The market association has also directed the vendors to display their phone numbers on nameplates on the carts, which will have a unique "thela number" issued by it.

Move meant for security

The decision to implement this was made during a meeting of the market association and the local councillor earlier this month, after complaints surfaced about unidentified vendors, suspected to be illegal migrants from Bangladesh and Myanmar, selling produce.

Local BJP councillor Amit Kharkhari said the move was not meant to discriminate against anyone or any particular community but for security.

Nazafgarh Vyapar Mandal president Santosh Rajput told PTI, "We have asked all street vendors in the area to submit identity documents such as Aadhaar for verification." "This record will be maintained by the market association and submitted to the local police as well as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for security purposes," he added.

The association said there were around 300 street vendors who sold farm produce in the market area.

Rajput further said that there are plans to complete the verification process by November 20. "With this move, we aim to improve the system in the vegetable market. If the names and phone numbers of vendors are displayed on their carts, any buyer with a grievance can report it to us. This will also help us identify illegal migrants selling goods. We will forward their details to the MCD and the police," he said.

No sale without nameplate

He added that anyone without a nameplate will not be permitted to sell their produce in the market.

Kharkhari said the decision to implement the action was taken unanimously by the market association and locals during a meeting at his office. "This is not being done to discriminate against anyone or any particular community. This is just for security. We have received several complaints about unauthorised persons operating in the market. Keeping this in mind, the decision was made and is being implemented," he said.

