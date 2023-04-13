Delhi University student dies by suicide in hostel room; police suspect exam pressure

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Delhi University student dies by suicide

New Delhi: A 19-year-old National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) aspirant allegedly died by suicide in her hostel room, police said on Thursday. She was a student of Delhi University's Ahilya Bai College of Nursing. As per initial probe she hanged herself because she was stressed due to her performance in exams. The second-year BSc Nursing student allegedly hanged herself on Saturday. She was preparing for the NEET, PTI reported quoting college sources. According to police , no FIR has been registered in the matter.

A senior police official said that information was received around 5.30 pm on April 8 from Ahilya Bai Nursing Hostel MAMC that a second-year BSc Nursing student hanged herself from the ceiling fan after locking the door from the inside. "The door was broken in the presence of her parents and hostel staff. A crime team from the FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) - Rohini was called. A suicide note was also found in the room. The matter has been found (to be) about depression," the official added.

(With PTI inputs)